AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DNB Markets lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price target on shares of AB SKF (publ) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKFRY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

