Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms have commented on ABSI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Absci alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 86,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,756. Absci has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $31.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Absci will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.