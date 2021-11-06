Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,441 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Accel Entertainment worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,607,000 after acquiring an additional 679,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,937,000 after buying an additional 188,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,067,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,285,000 after buying an additional 74,540 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 365.9% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 59,646 shares in the last quarter. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

In other Accel Entertainment news, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,108. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACEL stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.