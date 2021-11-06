Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Accel Entertainment updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

ACEL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 326,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,758. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $383,684.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,621 shares of company stock worth $2,985,108. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 8,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 63,418 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

