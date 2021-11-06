Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Accel Entertainment updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
ACEL stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 326,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,758. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.20.
In other Accel Entertainment news, Director Gordon Rubenstein sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $383,684.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,621 shares of company stock worth $2,985,108. 18.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accel Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.
About Accel Entertainment
Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.
