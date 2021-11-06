Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ATVI. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a hold rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.76.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,978,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,581,000 after buying an additional 852,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,085,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,612,000 after buying an additional 908,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after buying an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

