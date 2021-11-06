AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) PT Lowered to C$12.00

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Roth Capital cut shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE ATY opened at $4.39 on Thursday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.99 million and a PE ratio of 16.42.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AcuityAds will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds in the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

