AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds (TSE:AT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered AcuityAds to a hold rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$18.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$12.31.

Shares of AT opened at C$5.44 on Wednesday. AcuityAds has a 52 week low of C$5.26 and a 52 week high of C$33.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.50, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.16.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$30.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

