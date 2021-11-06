AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.03. AdaptHealth has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 10.86%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in AdaptHealth by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

