Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.
NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 997,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,190. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
