Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 2,499.92%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The stock had a trading volume of 997,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,190. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

