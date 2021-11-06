Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,966,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342,666 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.79% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $448,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 14,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $522,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,831 shares of company stock worth $2,932,310 over the last 90 days. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

ADPT stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.53.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 27.07% and a negative net margin of 129.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

