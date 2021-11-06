Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Position Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,499 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Adient were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,235 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Adient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Adient alerts:

Shares of ADNT opened at $46.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average is $43.28. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). Adient had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.78) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.