Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEIS opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.71. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $81.71 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

