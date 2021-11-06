Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

Advanced Energy Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 7.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries to earn $5.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

AEIS stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AEIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

