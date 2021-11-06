Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $136.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $164.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $141.22.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $3,469,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.18.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

