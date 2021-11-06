Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,890,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,087 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after purchasing an additional 751,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $430.71 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.42 and a fifty-two week high of $432.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.39.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

