Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,828 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,485,499,000 after purchasing an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,645,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,100,250,000 after acquiring an additional 59,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intuit by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,863,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,324,969,000 after acquiring an additional 242,134 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 69,057 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INTU. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.91.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $614.99 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.72 and a twelve month high of $631.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.32%.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.