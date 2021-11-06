Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 131,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,829,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 52,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

