AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) Stock Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000.

NYSEARCA:DBLV opened at $100.34 on Friday. AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $72.17 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day moving average of $95.61.

