Aegis Increases Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $57.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its price target raised by Aegis from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

NYSE VSTO opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $18.07 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 491.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 406,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.6% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 233,050 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

