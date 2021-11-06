Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$45.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFN. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$35.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AFN stock traded up C$0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$29.86. 53,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.04. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$25.85 and a one year high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$560.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,493.00.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$308.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.0399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.