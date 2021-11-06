Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.33 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 28,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 24,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.59 billion during the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agricultural Bank of China Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Agricultural Bank of China Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACGBY)

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

