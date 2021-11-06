Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Air Lease has increased its dividend by 87.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Air Lease has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Lease to earn $4.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.05.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,269,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,497,646.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

