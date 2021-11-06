Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.89.

Shares of APD traded up $8.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.31. 1,646,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,034. The firm has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.08.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

