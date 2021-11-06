Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Sells $4,297,250.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $4,297,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $201.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 81.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Airbnb by 145.5% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.97.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

