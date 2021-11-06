Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AIRG. Cowen lowered shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Airgain from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airgain currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Airgain has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.11.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

