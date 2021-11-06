Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.08% and a negative net margin of 142.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,717,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,365. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

