Akerna (KERN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Akerna to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.10). Akerna had a negative net margin of 175.24% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 million. On average, analysts expect Akerna to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Akerna has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

In other Akerna news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 11,299 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,507.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akerna stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Akerna at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KERN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Akerna in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

