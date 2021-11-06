Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.28 EPS

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.96) EPS.

ALBO traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.39. 164,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,802. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a market capitalization of $585.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $43.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Albireo Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 675.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Albireo Pharma worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALBO shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

