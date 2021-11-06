Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “
Shares of ALDX opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
