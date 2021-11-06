Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company’s products target immune-mediated, inflammatory, orphan, and other diseases. It is developing NS2, a compound that binds and traps free aldehydes. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALDX opened at $8.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.