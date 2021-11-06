Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.95 EPS

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alector had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.

Alector stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $23.95. Alector has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $43.32.

Get Alector alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair began coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alector from $33.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $2,533,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 222,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,736,781 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alector stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 54.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alector were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.