Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alignment Healthcare updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ALHC stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. 879,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,627. Alignment Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $2,894,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $180,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,001 shares of company stock worth $5,173,082.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALHC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

