Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 19,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 121,083 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $15.75.

The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 103.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 153.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91.

About Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

