Alitas (ALT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.57 Million

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One Alitas coin can now be purchased for about $10.81 or 0.00017767 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alitas has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Alitas has a total market cap of $648.70 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,853.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $584.26 or 0.00960103 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.09 or 0.00276215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.47 or 0.00243978 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000993 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012259 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00029990 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Alitas Coin Profile

Alitas is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

Buying and Selling Alitas

