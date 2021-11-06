All Sports Price Up 30.1% Over Last Week (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $13.68 million and $7.56 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00051309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.41 or 0.00250433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00096905 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

