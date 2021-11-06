Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.34 EPS

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS.

Y stock traded up $19.30 on Friday, reaching $673.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,235. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $648.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.26. Alleghany has a 12-month low of $563.47 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alleghany stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Alleghany worth $27,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

