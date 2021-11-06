Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212,749 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Allegiance Bancshares worth $46,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.43. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $43.34.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.