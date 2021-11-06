ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Issues Earnings Results

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

ALLETE stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $65.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.30. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

Get ALLETE alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALLETE stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of ALLETE worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.