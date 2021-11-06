ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

NYSE:ALE traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.18. The stock had a trading volume of 213,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,100. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.30. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $53.52 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Get ALLETE alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.22%.

In other ALLETE news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALLETE stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of ALLETE worth $19,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.