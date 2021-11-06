Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 69,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 1,022,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,585,000 after buying an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,079,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,668,000 after buying an additional 242,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,159,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,541,000 after buying an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 93.23%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.