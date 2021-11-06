Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,652 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Plexus were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.13. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $71.90 and a 12 month high of $101.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PLXS. Fox-Davies Capital raised shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci purchased 2,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

