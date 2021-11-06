Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $338,000 in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Employers by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,719,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Employers by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Employers by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Employers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,108,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,043,000 after buying an additional 93,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Employers by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after buying an additional 93,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

NYSE EIG opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.04. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). Employers had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

