Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Unitil were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unitil by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Unitil Company Profile

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.