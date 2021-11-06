Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 19,330 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,482 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of BEN opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.87. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 29.95%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

