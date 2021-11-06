Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stake Lowered by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,272,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,687,000 after purchasing an additional 165,152 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,971 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $53,205.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,573 shares of company stock valued at $379,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOSL opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AOSL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

