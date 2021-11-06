Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.02 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.75) EPS.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. The company had a trading volume of 633,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,915. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.