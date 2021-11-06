Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “
Shares of AMR opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.
About Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.
Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.