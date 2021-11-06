Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $69.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Shares of AMR opened at $61.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.87% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

