Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

ATUS stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,913,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,502. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altice USA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Altice USA worth $42,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

