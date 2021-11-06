Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price trimmed by Cowen from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATUS. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,913,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,716,502. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,890. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

