Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS.

ASPS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.66. 41,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,101. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $201.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 854.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

