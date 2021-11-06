Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Altisource Portfolio Solutions reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASPS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPS. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $827,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,101. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a market cap of $201.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.60.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.